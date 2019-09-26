La Junta Federal de Control Fiscal celebra su decimoséptima reunión pública en el Centro de Convenciones de Puerto Rico.
Durante la reunión pública, la junta atenderá asuntos relacionados con la reestructuración de la deuda de Puerto Rico. La audiencia de la tarde, que comenzará a la 1:00, se centrará en el estado y el impacto de las reformas que está llevando a cabo el gobierno de Puerto Rico dirigidas a mejorar el ambiente de hacer negocios en la isla y estará encabezada por representantes de los sectores público, privado y sin fines de lucro.
(2) Comentarios
Que Carajo Pasa Ahora….ah!...
Junta k no junta nah !!!
