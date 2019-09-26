decimoseptima reunion de la junta

Decimoséptima reunión de la junta. 

 >Carlos Rivera Giusti/EL VOCERO

La Junta Federal de Control Fiscal celebra su decimoséptima reunión pública en el Centro de Convenciones de Puerto Rico.

Durante la reunión pública, la junta atenderá asuntos relacionados con la reestructuración de la deuda de Puerto Rico. La audiencia de la tarde, que comenzará a la 1:00, se centrará en el estado y el impacto de las reformas que está llevando a cabo el gobierno de Puerto Rico dirigidas a mejorar el ambiente de hacer negocios en la isla y estará encabezada por representantes de los sectores público, privado y sin fines de lucro.

(2) Comentarios

Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

Que Carajo Pasa Ahora….ah!...

Report Add Reply
Mikimbin
Temetito Elgordo

Junta k no junta nah !!!

Report Add Reply

