La Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico anunció que mañana, miércoles, reanudará clases y labores administrativas en todo el sistema.
El presidente de la institución, Manuel Fernós, invitó a la comunidad universitaria a estar atentos al sistema de alerta de emergencia institucional así como a las redes sociales oficiales, facebook/interocs e intertecpr, twitter/@intertecpr e instagram/intertecpr para conocer información adicional de las condiciones del tiempo así ameritarlo.
El sistema había decretado un receso académico para hoy tras el paso de la tormenta tropical Karen.
(2) Comentarios
Dan receso el dia que no paso nada, y reanudan clases el dia que va a pasar la tormenta. En serio???
Que no aprendan na chorro de morones y embeciles que se graduan de alli.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.