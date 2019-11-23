Estudiantes de las universidades Yale y Harvard protestaron en el medio tiempo de un partido de fútbol contra la deuda de Puerto Rico y el cambio climático.
Yale and Harvard students have disrupted today's football game. They are demanding their universities divest from fossil fuels & cancel their Puerto Rican debt holdings pic.twitter.com/DwJRyyzeq5— Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) November 23, 2019
Varios estudiantes alzaron carteles que denunciaban que ambas instituciones educativas tienen inversiones en la deuda pública de Puerto Rico. La protesta duró cerca de 30 minutos.
Varios estudiantes resultaron arrestados al finalizar la manifestación.
At halftime of Harvard-Yale a sit in protesting climate issues has broken out on the field, at least delaying the second half and the way the protest is growing I would be shocked if the game continues. pic.twitter.com/2BWCU2fLuI— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 23, 2019