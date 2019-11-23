Protesta Yale
Estudiantes de las universidades Yale y Harvard protestaron en el medio tiempo de un partido de fútbol contra la deuda de Puerto Rico y el cambio climático.

Varios estudiantes alzaron carteles que denunciaban que ambas instituciones educativas tienen inversiones en la deuda pública de Puerto Rico. La protesta duró cerca de 30 minutos.

Varios estudiantes resultaron arrestados al finalizar la manifestación.

