La isla de Saint Thomas recibió los vientos del huracán Dorian.
Así lo evidencian varios videos compartidos por usuarios, en los que se ven palmas meneándose de lado a lado y fuertes lluvias.
La meteoróloga del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología Odalys Martínez indicó que a las 5:00 p.m. el centro estaba localizado a unas 45 millas noroeste de Saint Thomas. En ese momento registraba vientos de 80 millas por hora.
Una estación meteorológica en Saint Thomas reportó vientos máximos sostenidos de 82 millas por hora y ráfagas de 111 millas por hora, de acuerdo con el Centro Nacional de Huracanes.
La isla está bajo aviso de huracán. En Puerto Rico ni en las islas municipio de Vieques y Culebra se sintieron los vientos de la magnitud que se muestran en los vídeos.
La trayectoria de Dorian cambió dramáticamente entre la tarde de ayer y la mañana de hoy, y cada vez más se movió hacia el este, por lo que llegó a afectar las Islas Vírgenes Americanas, y a su vez tener un impacto menor sobre Puerto Rico.
⛈ check out the wind/rain in St Thomas right now - no power poor cell service flash flooding @weatherchannel @wunderground #HurricaneDorian #weather #usvi #caribbean pic.twitter.com/LRstztzeAM— OM 🇻🇮🇻🇬 (@OldMangoCompany) August 28, 2019
💨It’s getting worse here in St Thomas I would expect friends in Puerto Rico would encounter this soon @weatherchannel @wunderground #TropicalStormDorian #usvi #caribbean #weather pic.twitter.com/84RCcfQApV— OM 🇻🇮🇻🇬 (@OldMangoCompany) August 28, 2019
