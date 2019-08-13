SAN LUIS, Missouri, EE.UU. — La policía informó que un niño de 8 años murió a disparos en San Luis, Missouri, con lo que se volvió el undécimo menor de edad del área que pierde la vida en un tiroteo desde junio.
Xavier Usanga falleció ayer mientras estaba junto a un joven de 18 años, que también recibió un disparo pero sobrevivió, precisó el jefe de policía John Hayden.
El diario St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó que Hayden contuvo las lágrimas al anunciar la muerte del niño. Hayden no reveló muchos detalles sobre el tiroteo, como una descripción del sospechoso o si las víctimas se conocían entre sí o al responsable.
El joven de 18 años estaba en condición estable.
