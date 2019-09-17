El artista urbano, Bad Bunny utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para invitar a sus seguidores a dejar a un lado los celulares y “hacer algo que hace tiempo no haces”.
“Las redes no lo son todo”, escribió el joven artista acompañado de varios “selfies”.
El intérprete de Callaíta no había realizado una publicación desde el pasado 7 de septiembre de 2019.
“Si no me ven mucho por aquí es porque estoy viviendo, riendo y jugando”, continúa la publicación de Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.
Bad Bunny exhortó a sus seguidores a no darle “like” a su publicación, pero la misma ya cuenta con más de 960,200 “me gusta”.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.