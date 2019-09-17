Bad Bunny
El artista urbano, Bad Bunny utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para invitar a sus seguidores a dejar a un lado los celulares y “hacer algo que hace tiempo no haces”.

“Las redes no lo son todo”, escribió el joven artista acompañado de varios “selfies”.

El intérprete de Callaíta no había realizado una publicación desde el pasado 7 de septiembre de 2019.

“Si no me ven mucho por aquí es porque estoy viviendo, riendo y jugando”, continúa la publicación de Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Bad Bunny exhortó a sus seguidores a no darle “like” a su publicación, pero la misma ya cuenta con más de 960,200 “me gusta”.

