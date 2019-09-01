Bomberos rescatan al papa en un ascensor en el Vaticano

CIUDAD DEL VATICANO — El papa Francisco dijo hoy que había estado 25 minutos atrapado en un ascensor del Vaticano y que había tenido que ser rescatado por bomberos.
Francisco se disculpó a los fieles en la Plaza de San Pedro por llegar siete minutos tarde a su habitual encuentro de mediodía con la multitud.
En una aparente referencia a la corriente eléctrica, Francisco dijo que una “caída de tensión” había bloqueado el ascensor. Los bomberos del Vaticano le rescataron, señaló, pidiendo a la gente en la plaza que aplaudiera a los rescatistas.
(1) Comentarios
un bajon de luz, Si Peppe, creetelo...eso lo hicieron los iluminatti a ver si buscn nuevo papa que no sea el anticristo...
