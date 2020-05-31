Tráiler embiste a manifestantes cerca del centro de Minneapolis;
>CNN

MINNEAPOLIS — Un tráiler embiste a manifestantes cerca del centro de Minneapolis.

Según CNN, mientras el conductor intentaba acelerar, los manifestantes alcanzaron el vehículo y el conductor se detuvo, muestra un video.

La cadena informó que alegadamente algunos manifestantes sacaron al conductor de su vehículo antes de que la policía llegara a la escena y el grupo huyera.

El conductor del camión incitó a la multitud de manifestantes pacíficos, tuiteó el Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Minnesota. El conductor fue llevado a un hospital y arrestado.

Al momento se desconoce si hay lesionados.

Pendientes a elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia. 

