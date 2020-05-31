A MASSIVE SEMI TRUCK JUST DROVE INTO OUR BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST ON THE HIGHWAY pic.twitter.com/par9hA0s2c— rin (@rinokeo) May 31, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS — Un tráiler embiste a manifestantes cerca del centro de Minneapolis.
Según CNN, mientras el conductor intentaba acelerar, los manifestantes alcanzaron el vehículo y el conductor se detuvo, muestra un video.
WARNING: DISTRESSING VIDEO! A truck with a trailer driving through a crowd of #BlackLivesMatter protesters blocking I-244 in Tulsa, injuries reported. An otherwise peaceful protest. (PLEASE EXCUSE PROFANITY) Video: Lauryn Foster @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/lnopgalWgP— Travis Guillory (@TGuilloryNews) June 1, 2020
La cadena informó que alegadamente algunos manifestantes sacaron al conductor de su vehículo antes de que la policía llegara a la escena y el grupo huyera.
El conductor del camión incitó a la multitud de manifestantes pacíficos, tuiteó el Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Minnesota. El conductor fue llevado a un hospital y arrestado.
Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck. #MACCMN— MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 31, 2020
Al momento se desconoce si hay lesionados.
Pendientes a elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia.