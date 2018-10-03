PARÍS — La policía capturó en la madrugada de hoy a uno de los hombres más buscados en Francia, tres meses después de su espectacular fuga de una prisión en helicóptero.
Redoine Faid fue detenido en Creil, al norte de París, sin oponer resistencia, explicó la ministra francesa de Justicia, Nicole Belloubet, a la emisora Europe 1.
Citando fuentes próximas a la investigación, la televisora BFMTV y el periódico Le Monde reportaron que dos hombres, incluyendo el hermano de Faid, y una mujer fueron también detenidos.
Faid se fugó del penal de Reau el 1 de julio con la ayuda de hombres armados y enmascarados que tomaron como rehén al piloto de un helicóptero. Tras obligarlo a aterrizar en el patio del penal, emplearon una máquina para abrir una puerta de la cárcel y liberaron a Faid.
Faid, de 46 años, estaba cumpliendo condena por un intento de robo a mano armada que cobró la vida de un policía en 2010.
(1) Comentarios
EL PNDJO DESPUES DE UNA FUGA TAN ESPECTACULAR,..SE QUEDO VIVIENDO EN FRANCIA,...EN VEZ DE ESCONDERSE EN CUALQUIERA DE LAS EX-COLONIAS FRANCESAS ,..POR EJEMPLO LAS GUYANAS FRANCESAS,...O EN ,LAS ISLAS CARIBEÑAS,..O EN LAS ISLAS DEL PACIFICO,..ESTE ES OTRO IMBÉCIL COMO EL CHAPO DE MEXICO,..QUE DESPUÉS QUE HIZO UNA AUDAZ FUGA,..EL PNDJO SE QUEDÓ VIVIENDO EN MEXICO ,..NO BUSCO SALIR DE MÉXICO Y DEJARLE SU NEGOCIO A SUS HIJOS,..Y HUIR A ESCONDERSE A LAS SELVAS BRASILERAS Y QUE LOS HIJOS LE ENVIARÁN EL $$$$ ALLA,..Y SE OLVIDABA DE MEXICO,..ESTOS INDIVIDUOS .SE FUGAN DE LAS CÁRCELES Y SE QUEDAN VIVIENDO EN SUS PAÍSES COMO SI NO HUBIERA PASADO NADA,...SE CREEN QUE NUNCA LOS VAN ATRAPAR,..
