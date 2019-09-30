WASHINGTON — Un congresista republicano declaró que era “más que repugnante” el comentario de un pastor que dijo que destituir al presidente Donald Trump provocaría una “fractura tipo guerra civil”.
El representante Adam Kinzinger, un expiloto de la Fuerza Aérea que representa un distrito de Illinois en donde Trump ganó en 2016, tuiteó: “He visitado países devastados por la guerra civil... y nunca me imaginé que dicha cita fuera repetida por un presidente. Esto es más que repugnante”.
Trump tuiteó un comentario del reverendo Robert Jeffress, pastor de la iglesia bautista del sur First Baptist Dallas.
En el programa de ayer Fox & Friends Weekend, Jeffress dijo que: “Si los demócratas resultan victoriosos en destituir al presidente del puesto, causará una fractura tipo guerra civil en esta nación de la cual nunca se repondrá nuestro país”.
