Un curioso pasó tremendo susto cuando fue arrastrado por una inmensa ola provocada por el huracán Dorian en su paso cercano por el estado de la Florida.
Según Telemundo 51, el suceso tuvo lugar en la ciudad de Riviera Beach.
Afortunadamente, el hombre resultó ileso.
De acuerdo con el boletín más reciente del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés), Dorian tenía vientos máximos sostenidos de 105 millas por hora (mph) y se movía hacia el norte-noroeste a nueve mph.
Mira el vídeo:
