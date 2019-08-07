McLEAN, Virginia, EE.UU. — La sede del diario USA Today fue evacuada hoy ante reportes de un hombre armado en el edificio.
Sonaron las alarmas y patrullas policiales convergieron en el lugar luego que los empleados salieron a la calle, reportó ese mismo diario.
Policías con chalecos antibalas y armas automáticas patrullaban la zona mientras un helicóptero sobrevolaba.
La policía del condado de Fairfax envió un tuit pidiéndole a la gente mantenerse alejada del lugar, pero no dio detalles del suceso.
