DETROIT — Una niña de 2 años murió después de que se atorara su cabeza en la ventana eléctrica de un vehículo, informó la policía en Detroit.

Parientes dijeron que el padre de Kierre Allen gritó: “Mi bebé, mi bebé”, cuando descubrió el lunes que estaba atorada en la ventana, reportó la televisora WXYZ.

Kierre fue llevada a un hospital, pero no lograron revivirla.

Su padre fue arrestado por violaciones de tránsito no relacionadas con este incidente. La muerte de la niña todavía está siendo investigada.

