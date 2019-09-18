DETROIT — Una niña de 2 años murió después de que se atorara su cabeza en la ventana eléctrica de un vehículo, informó la policía en Detroit.
Parientes dijeron que el padre de Kierre Allen gritó: “Mi bebé, mi bebé”, cuando descubrió el lunes que estaba atorada en la ventana, reportó la televisora WXYZ.
Kierre fue llevada a un hospital, pero no lograron revivirla.
Su padre fue arrestado por violaciones de tránsito no relacionadas con este incidente. La muerte de la niña todavía está siendo investigada.
