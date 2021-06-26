La organización mundial World Central Kitchen llegó ayer a Miami para alimentar a los rescatistas que se encuentran trabajando en el área donde colapsó un edificio en la ciudad del estado de la Florida.
A través de sus redes sociales la organización indicó que han alimentado a casi 600 trabajadores.
In Surfside, FL, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is still in the search & rescue phase following the building collapse. The work is very challenging, so teams are constantly rotating throughout the day. The WCK team is onsite with fresh food for crews & the community. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/qjZyDoeMHU— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) June 25, 2021
En horas de la tarde llegaba al lugar de la tragedia otro grupo de rescatadores para continuar en la búsqueda de las 159 personas que permanecen desaparecidas.
World Central Kitchen fue fundada en 2010 por el chef José Andrés, para utilizar el poder de los alimentos para sanar y fortalecer a las comunidades en tiempos de crisis y más allá.
UPDATE from Surfside, Florida today shared by Laurita from @WCKitchen team on the ground at the building collapse…We will be here every day & night to support the search&rescue and recovery efforts…Praying for all. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/N9sgo2cwV5— Please get vaccinated! Do it for the World please. (@chefjoseandres) June 26, 2021
En la Isla es recordada por su labor comunitaria luego del paso del huracán María.