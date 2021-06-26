World Central Kitchen
La organización mundial World Central Kitchen llegó ayer a Miami para alimentar a los rescatistas que se encuentran trabajando en el área donde colapsó un edificio en la ciudad del estado de la Florida.

A través de sus redes sociales la organización indicó que han alimentado a casi 600 trabajadores.

En horas de la tarde llegaba al lugar de la tragedia otro grupo de rescatadores para continuar en la búsqueda de las 159 personas que permanecen desaparecidas.

World Central Kitchen fue fundada en 2010 por el chef José Andrés, para utilizar el poder de los alimentos para sanar y fortalecer a las comunidades en tiempos de crisis y más allá.

En la Isla es recordada por su labor comunitaria luego del paso del huracán María. 

