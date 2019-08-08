Russian military says 2 dead, 6 injured by rocket explosion
MOSCÚ — Dos personas murieron y otras seis resultaron heridas hoy por la explosión del motor de un cohete en una prueba, dijo el Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia.

El siniestro ocurrió en un campo de tiro militar en la región noroccidental de Arkhangelsk y provocó un incendio, explicó el departamento. Los seis soldados e ingenieros civiles heridos fueron trasladados a hospitales, agregó.

La explosión se produjo luego de un enorme incendio registrado el lunes en un arsenal militar cerca de Achinsk, en la región de Krasnoyarsk, en Siberia. El incendio provocó potentes explosiones por unas 16 horas, causó un muerto y 13 heridos y obligó a más de 16,500 personas a abandonar sus casas.

(1) Comentarios

ENKI PRO USA
ENKI PRO USA

Y si fue un accidente ..... Como tomaron esta foto perfecta ??

