MOSCÚ — Dos personas murieron y otras seis resultaron heridas hoy por la explosión del motor de un cohete en una prueba, dijo el Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia.
El siniestro ocurrió en un campo de tiro militar en la región noroccidental de Arkhangelsk y provocó un incendio, explicó el departamento. Los seis soldados e ingenieros civiles heridos fueron trasladados a hospitales, agregó.
La explosión se produjo luego de un enorme incendio registrado el lunes en un arsenal militar cerca de Achinsk, en la región de Krasnoyarsk, en Siberia. El incendio provocó potentes explosiones por unas 16 horas, causó un muerto y 13 heridos y obligó a más de 16,500 personas a abandonar sus casas.
(1) Comentarios
Y si fue un accidente ..... Como tomaron esta foto perfecta ??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.