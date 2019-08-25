Fundación apoyada por DiCaprio pide donativos para Amazonía

NUEVA YORK — Una fundación ecológica respaldada por el actor Leonardo DiCaprio pidió 5 millones de dólares en ayuda para la selva tropical de la Amazonía, devastada por incendios forestales.
La organización Earth Alliance fue creada el mes pasado por DiCaprio y los filántropos Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Seth. El domingo anunció el lanzamiento del Amazon Forest Fund en su sitio web.
La alianza también busca donaciones para ayudar a reparar la selva tropical brasileña, considerada “el pulmón del planeta”.
Los expertos federales brasileños reportaron una cifra récord de incendios forestales en el país sudamericano en lo que va del año, un aumento del 84% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018.
Los fondos serán distribuidos a cinco grupos locales que trabajan para combatir el problema.
