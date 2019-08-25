Fundación apoyada por DiCaprio pide donativos para Amazonía

El fuego consume una zona cercana a Jaci Parana, en el estado de Rondonia, Brasil, el sábado 24 de agosto de 2019.

 Eraldo Peres

NUEVA YORK — Una fundación ecológica respaldada por el actor Leonardo DiCaprio pidió 5 millones de dólares en ayuda para la selva tropical de la Amazonía, devastada por incendios forestales.

La organización Earth Alliance fue creada el mes pasado por DiCaprio y los filántropos Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Seth. El domingo anunció el lanzamiento del Amazon Forest Fund en su sitio web.

La alianza también busca donaciones para ayudar a reparar la selva tropical brasileña, considerada “el pulmón del planeta”.

Los expertos federales brasileños reportaron una cifra récord de incendios forestales en el país sudamericano en lo que va del año, un aumento del 84% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018.

Los fondos serán distribuidos a cinco grupos locales que trabajan para combatir el problema.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.