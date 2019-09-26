La Guardia Costera de Estados Unidos capturó un “narcosubmarino” que transportaba 5,400 kilos de cocaína valorados en 165 millones de dólares en aguas internacionales del Pacifico Oriental.
Según CNN, el semisumergible de 40 pies, fue encontrado en el Pacífico Oriental a principios de septiembre.
Los miembros de la Guardia Costera interceptaron el submarino con la ayuda de activos navales colombianos, tomaron el control del mismo y detuvieron a cuatro contrabandistas.
The #Florida @USCG Cutter Valiant took down a narco sub carrying 12k lbs of cocaine in the #EasternPacific, cutting approximately $165 mil from smuggler pockets.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 24, 2019
More info and photos here: https://t.co/mSb28nTIzF pic.twitter.com/hS5kRVtV3f
Se descargó más de unos 450 kilos de cocaína, pero se tuvo que dejar el resto debido a la cuestionable estabilidad de la embarcación.
En la última semana, los Guardacostas de Estados Unidos informó haber confiscado más de 5,800 kilos de cocaína.
