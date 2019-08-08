PITTSBURGH — Un hombre mató a puñaladas a una mujer que hablaba con un policía en una parada de autobús en el centro de Pittsburgh y luego hirió con el cuchillo a otra mujer antes de ser detenido, informaron hoy las autoridades.
El jefe de policía de Pittsburgh, Scott Schubert, dijo que un oficial revisaba que la primera mujer estuviera bien hoy en una saturada acera llena de oficinistas y otras personas que salían al almuerzo.
Fue entonces cuando hombre se acercó por detrás y la apuñaló, luego apuñaló a la otra mujer.
Schubert dijo que el agente de inmediato detuvo al hombre y aplicó primeros auxilios a la primera mujer, quien murió después. La segunda víctima sufrió lesiones menores.
El jefe de policía dijo que las víctimas parecían ser al azar.
El ataque fue un día después de que un hombre matara a puñaladas, al parecer también al azar, a cuatro personas en el sur de California.
(1) Comentarios
hombre tambien le paga una barquilla a dos mujeres en pittsburg
