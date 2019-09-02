Las cámaras de la Estación Espacial Internacional capturaron hoy al huracán Dorian a 260 millas de altitud mientras permanecía al noroeste de Bahamas.
En su aviso a las 6:00 p.m., el Centro Nacional de Huracanes dijo que el huracán Dorian estaba estacionario en Grand Bahamas con vientos de 145 millas por hora. Esta noche debe comenzar a moverse lentamente al oeste noroeste.
El NHC describió a Dorian como "un huracán impresionante en la imagen satelital".
Se espera que Dorian continúe siendo un poderoso huracán durante los próximos días mientras avanza en una posible ruta por la costa suroriental de los EE. UU.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.