Las inundaciones masivas que trajo el huracán Dorian han dejado inutilizable el principal hospital en la isla de Gran Bahama, dijo hoy a The Associated Press el Ministro de Salud de Bahamas, Duane Sands. Agregó que el meteoro también devastó otras partes de la infraestructura de salud.
Floodwaters at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport Grand Bahama - Emergency Room. Hurricane Dorian forced patients to evacuate the hospital. #DORIAN #HOSPITAL #hurricane pic.twitter.com/cUmxEsjn2Q— Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 3, 2019
Dijo que la tormenta causó daños menos graves en las vecinas islas de Ábaco y que espera enviar pronto un equipo médico avanzado allí.
Sands dijo que el hospital principal de Marsh Harbor está intacto y que alberga a 400 pacientes, pero que necesita alimentos, agua, medicinas y suministros quirúrgicos. Añadió que los equipos están tratando de transportar por vía aérea desde Ábaco a entre cinco y siete enfermos con insuficiencia renal terminal, quienes no han recibido diálisis desde el viernes.
