LONDRES — Un adolescente fue arrestado luego que un niño cayó desde un piso un alto en el Museo Tate de Londres, informaron el domingo las autoridades.
La Policía Metropolitana informó en Twitter que el niñito fue llevado al hospital en una ambulancia aérea y “estamos aguardando una actualización sobre su condición”.
Las autoridades no han dado una explicación sobre el arresto del adolescente, ni han especificado dónde en el Tate Modern estaba el chico cuando se cayó.
El edificio cuenta con una amplia terraza en el techo, donde la gente va a disfrutar de las vistas panorámicas del Londres y tomar bebidas en el bar.
