Mark Sanford lanza candidatura como republicano

COLUMBIA — Mark Sanford, ex gobernador de Carolina del Sur y ex legislador por ese estado, lanzó una campaña tratar de lograr la candidatura presidencial del Partido Republicano, pese a que el presidente Donald Trump es el amplio favorito.
“Estoy aquí para decirles que me postulo”, declaró Sanford en el programa de noticias "Fox News Sunday".
Cuando se le preguntó cómo pensaba ganarle a Trump, contestó: “Creo que es necesario tener una conversación sobre qué significa ser un republicano. Creo que como Partido Republicano, hemos perdido la brújula”.
