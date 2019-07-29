RÍO DE JANEIRO — Por lo menos 16 presos han muerto en un motín en una cárcel del norte de Brasil, informaron el lunes las autoridades.1
16 de las víctimas fueron decapitadas y otras fueron asfixiadas, dijeron las autoridades penitenciarias del estado de Para.
Los presos además quemaron parte de la prisión en Altamira, lo que impidió a los agentes ingresar al penal. Las autoridades informaron que una riña entre pandillas rivales estalló en el lugar la madrugada del lunes.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.