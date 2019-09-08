_108621680_mangaayamma2.jpg

Mangayamma Yaramati

 BBC

Una anciana de 74 años de edad tuvo gemelas el pasado jueves, 6 de septiembre en una ciudad de la India, esto luego de ser sometida a un tratamiento de fecundación in vitro.

Según reportó la BBC, la mujer y su esposo de 82 años de edad deseaban ser padres, pero no lo habían logrado, hasta ahora.

La mujer, identificada como Mangayamma Yaramati obtendrá el récord mundial de la madre más anciana del mundo.

(1) Comentarios

PaPRmitad
PaPR mitad

El hombre o mujer que traiga al mundo un huérfano solo piensan en si mismo. La MITAD de la gente no planea sus recursos para tener sus hijos. Miren en su propia familia. Otra fuera la historia de muchos individuos y paises.

