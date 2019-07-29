Niño atropellado por tren tras ser empujado en Alemania

FRÁNCFORT, Alemania — Un niño de 8 años fue atropellado por un tren cuando fue empujado junto con su madre sobre los rieles en una estación en Fráncfort hoy, informaron autoridades.
El menor murió arrollado por uno de los trenes bala “ICE” en la principal estación ferroviaria de Fráncfort. La mujer pudo escapar pero el niño murió, dijo la portavoz policial Isabell Neumann.
El sospechoso, un hombre de 40 años, salió corriendo pero varios transeúntes lo persiguieron y finalmente fue capturado por policías. Está siendo interrogado y por ahora las autoridades no han ofrecido una hipótesis sobre el motivo del ataque. Al parecer no hay vínculo alguno entre el sospechoso y las victimas, dijo la vocera policial.
La madre del niño fue llevada al hospital y también está siendo cuestionada. No se informó de sus heridas de inmediato.
WOW!,...QUE CLASE DE KBRN ESE TIPO,..COMO PUDO HACER UNA COSA COMO ESA,..EMPUJAR A ESE NIÑO,...HACIA ESAS VÍAS AL MOMENTO DE EL TREN PASAR,..QUE MENTE TAN PERVERSA ,..QUE BARBARIDAD!
