Justicia
Suministrada

NORTH CHARLESTON, Carolina del Sur — Un abogado de Carolina del Sur conocido por su publicidad ganó una orden judicial para evitar que su hijo use su apellido para comercializar una firma de abogados que es su competencia.

Un juez federal dijo que George Sink hijo no puede utilizar el apellido en ninguna forma de publicidad hasta que un mediador considere la cuestión, de acuerdo con información del diario The Post and Courier.

George Sink padre despidió a su hijo en febrero, casi un año después de que empezó a trabajar para la firma de abogados George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers. Días después, el hijo abrió el bufete George Sink II.

La orden temporal del juez David Norton emitida el viernes señala que los nombres y logotipos son tan parecidos que pueden crear confusiones. Dijo que la firma más antigua ha gastado “una suma exorbitante de dinero” en publicidad, y no sería justo dejar que el hijo se beneficie de esa mercadotecnia.

(3) Comentarios

Maduro
Irma Cerame

UN BUEN PADRE AMERICANO. EL HIJO NO SIRVE, PUES, LO BOTÓ COMO BOLSA DE EXCRETA Y CUANDO EL HIJO SE PUSO LISTO USANDO SU NOMBRE PARA HACER NEGOCIOS LO DEMANDÓ. ESO ES UN VERDADERO PADRE. IMAGINE A UN PADRE BORICUA CON “EL NENE O LA NENA” JUNTO A LA MADRE.

Report Add Reply
RobertaBrat-Lopez
Roberta Lopez

Wao què padre tan malo

Report Add Reply
Jean Paul
Tom Jones

Pues que le ponga Sink Jr Law Firm o The Other Sink Law Firm...

Report Add Reply

