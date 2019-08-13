NORTH CHARLESTON, Carolina del Sur — Un abogado de Carolina del Sur conocido por su publicidad ganó una orden judicial para evitar que su hijo use su apellido para comercializar una firma de abogados que es su competencia.
Un juez federal dijo que George Sink hijo no puede utilizar el apellido en ninguna forma de publicidad hasta que un mediador considere la cuestión, de acuerdo con información del diario The Post and Courier.
George Sink padre despidió a su hijo en febrero, casi un año después de que empezó a trabajar para la firma de abogados George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers. Días después, el hijo abrió el bufete George Sink II.
La orden temporal del juez David Norton emitida el viernes señala que los nombres y logotipos son tan parecidos que pueden crear confusiones. Dijo que la firma más antigua ha gastado “una suma exorbitante de dinero” en publicidad, y no sería justo dejar que el hijo se beneficie de esa mercadotecnia.
(3) Comentarios
UN BUEN PADRE AMERICANO. EL HIJO NO SIRVE, PUES, LO BOTÓ COMO BOLSA DE EXCRETA Y CUANDO EL HIJO SE PUSO LISTO USANDO SU NOMBRE PARA HACER NEGOCIOS LO DEMANDÓ. ESO ES UN VERDADERO PADRE. IMAGINE A UN PADRE BORICUA CON “EL NENE O LA NENA” JUNTO A LA MADRE.
Wao què padre tan malo
Pues que le ponga Sink Jr Law Firm o The Other Sink Law Firm...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.