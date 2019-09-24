Pelosi anuncia proceso de juicio político a Trump

WASHINGTON — La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, anunció el martes que la cámara baja iniciará el proceso formal de juicio político en contra del presidente Donald Trump.
“Nadie está por encima de la ley”, dijo Pelosi desde el Capitolio al momento de hacer el anuncio.
La medida pone el sello de aprobación de la líder demócrata en las investigaciones que se han realizado en la cámara baja.
Pelosi: "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the President's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections" pic.twitter.com/UEqG2HWbXj— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 24, 2019
Los llamados para un proceso de juicio político se han intensificado tras los reportes de que Trump pudo haber recurrido a un gobierno extranjero en un intento por impulsar su campaña de reelección.
Pelosi dice que el presidente “debe asumir sus responsabilidades”.
La investigación se centra en si Trump abusó de sus poderes presidenciales y buscó la ayuda de un gobierno extranjero para su reelección, acciones que Pelosi dijo marcarían una "traición a su juramento".
(4) Comentarios
Se las tiene bien agarradas. Abogados ganaran mucho Dinero. TRUST
QUE LO HAGAN Y NO JODAN MÁS PUÑETA! QUE LE VA A REVENTAR EN LA CARA A TODOS ESTOS MALDITOS DEMÓCRATAS SOCIALISTAS. T R U M P 2020!! Y NO HAY MÁS NA!
Estos malditos izquierdosos socialistas democrakas no saben mas que mierrrrrr>D inventarse. Que pela van a cojer el 2020 !
¡Bah!, eso quedará en nada, el cerdo Donald Trump es intocable...
