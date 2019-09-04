El aeropuerto más concurrido de Florida reanudó sus operaciones después de haber estado cerrado por más de un día debido a la cercanía del huracán Dorian, que estaba frente a la costa oriental del estado.
Las autoridades informaron que el Aeropuerto Internacional de Orlando reanudó sus actividades comerciales hoy al mediodía. Los vuelos de entrada y salida del aeropuerto se interrumpieron ayer por la mañana en previsión del huracán.
Mientras tanto, los parques temáticos de Orlando volvieron en su mayor parte a su horario normal de funcionamiento.
Walt Disney World y Universal Orlando Resort abrieron por un día completo hoy después de haber cerrado temprano ayer. SeaWorld Orlando estaba reabriendo a media mañana de hoy después de estar cerrado todo el día de ayer.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.