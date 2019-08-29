Un sismo de magnitud 6.3 se registró este jueves en el Océano Pacífico, cerca de Oregon, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos.
El terremoto ocurrió alrededor de las 11:07 de la mañana, a 175 millas al oeste noroeste de la ciudad de Bandon.
Tuvo una profundidad de 5.4 kilómetros.
No hubo reportes inmediatos de daños o lesiones.
