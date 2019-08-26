Un sismo de magnitud 5.3 sacudió a Colombia este domingo a las 3:30 de la tarde, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS por sus siglas en inglés).
El temblor se ubicó a 69.5 kilómetros de profundidad. El epicentro fue localizado a 28 kilómetros al noroeste de Guapí, 131.9 kilómetros de Tumaco y 166.5 kilómetros de Popayán.
Hasta el momento no se han reportado daños en estructuras ni personas lesionadas.
