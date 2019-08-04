TOKIO — Un terremoto de magnitud 6.2 sacudió el noreste de Japón hoy, pero las autoridades descartaron que ocurra un tsunami y no hubo informes inmediatos de víctimas.
La Agencia Meteorológica de Japón reportó que epicentro del sismo se ubicó frente a la costa noreste, unas 31 millas bajo el fondo del mar.
El terremoto sacudió una amplia área de la región, incluidas las prefecturas de Fukushima y Miyagi.
La cadena pública NHK TV informó que las compañías de servicios públicos están revisando los reactores nucleares en el área.
En 2011, Fukushima fue golpeado por un poderoso terremoto, tsunami y una crisis nuclear, el peor desastre nuclear desde Chernóbil.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.