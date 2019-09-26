SANTIAGO DE CHILE — Un sismo de 6.1 grados de magnitud se sintió hoy, jueves, en el sur de Chile sin que se registraran víctimas ni daños, informó la Oficina Nacional de Emergencia.
El temblor se registró a las 12:36 p.m. en Entre Lagos, 980 kilómetros al sur de Santiago, y tuvo una profundidad de 129 kilómetros, informó el Instituto Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés). El movimiento fue sentido también en ciudades aledañas como Osorno, Puerto, Temuco y Ancud.
Chile se ubica en el cinturón de fuego del Pacífico lo que lo convierte en uno de los países más sísmicos del mundo.
