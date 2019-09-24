ISLAMABAD — Un sismo de magnitud 5.8 remeció Islamabad, la capital de Pakistán, y ciudades de la provincia oriental de Punjab el martes. Mucha gente aterrada salió corriendo de edificios y viviendas.
Las autoridades dijeron que trataban de determinar si el temblor causó víctimas o daños.
El Departamento Meteorológico informó que de acuerdo con su evaluación preliminar, el epicentro se encontraba cerca de la ciudad de Jehlum, en las montañas del Punjab.
Los temblores remecieron los muros en Islamabad y mucha gente salió a las calles.
