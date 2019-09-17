Sobreviviente de cáncer cruza a nado el Canal de la Mancha

LONDRES — Una nadadora estadounidense sobreviviente de cáncer ha logrado la notable hazaña de cruzar el Canal de la Mancha cuatro veces seguidas.
Sarah Thomas, de Colorado, consumó la hazaña hoy por la mañana luego de nadar durante 54 horas.
La mujer de 37 años recibió tratamiento por cáncer de seno el año pasado.
Una pequeña multitud que la aguardaba en Dover la recibió con aplausos, champaña y chocolate.
Thomas dijo que sentía “un poco de náuseas” después de tanto tiempo en el agua. Agradeció a su esposo y a la gente que la apoyó.
Dedicó el cruce a “todos los sobrevivientes”.
