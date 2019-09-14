BRACKETTVILLE, Texas, EE.UU. — Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos fue herido de bala durante una parada de tráfico cerca de la ciudad fronteriza de Del Río, en Texas, y otro agente mató a tiros al hombre que disparó, informaron las autoridades el sábado.
Los dos agentes detuvieron un vehículo el viernes por la noche cerca de Brackettville y alguien dentro del vehículo les disparó, dijo en una declaración la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP por sus iniciales en inglés).
Un agente recibió un disparo y el segundo agente respondió al fuego, hiriendo de bala y matando al atacante, agregó. El agente herido fue llevado a un hospital con heridas que el CBP describió como no letales.
Una segunda persona dentro del vehículo fue detenida.
La policía de Texas y el FBI se sumaron a la CBP para investigar el tiroteo. No se dispuso de ninguna otra información por el momento.
Brackettville está a unas 115 millas al oeste de San Antonio.
(3) Comentarios
A ver que llorao dan los democratas.
Donald Trump debe de estar contentísimo...
OBVIAMENTE,..QUE SI,...DONALD TRUMP ES NUESTRO PRESIDENTE Y EL TUYO,..AUNQUE NO TE GUSTE,...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,....ALGO SE TRAMABAN ,..CUANDO SE ATREVIERON A DISPARARLE A ESOS AGENTES,..ESOS FACINEROSOS
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.