BRACKETTVILLE, Texas, EE.UU. — Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos fue herido de bala durante una parada de tráfico cerca de la ciudad fronteriza de Del Río, en Texas, y otro agente mató a tiros al hombre que disparó, informaron las autoridades el sábado.

Los dos agentes detuvieron un vehículo el viernes por la noche cerca de Brackettville y alguien dentro del vehículo les disparó, dijo en una declaración la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP por sus iniciales en inglés).

Un agente recibió un disparo y el segundo agente respondió al fuego, hiriendo de bala y matando al atacante, agregó. El agente herido fue llevado a un hospital con heridas que el CBP describió como no letales.

Una segunda persona dentro del vehículo fue detenida.

La policía de Texas y el FBI se sumaron a la CBP para investigar el tiroteo. No se dispuso de ninguna otra información por el momento.

Brackettville está a unas 115 millas al oeste de San Antonio.

