WHITEVILLE, Tennessee, EE.UU. — Las autoridades cerraron una cárcel de Tennessee luego de que un preso muriera, informaron autoridades locales.

La medida pende sobre la Hardeman County Correctional Facility, donde ayer un preso pidió auxilio diciendo que su compañero de celda estaba mal, informó Amanda Gilcrist, vocera de la empresa que administra la cárcel, CoreCivic.

Añadió que cuando los guardias llegaron, el compañero de celda estaba inconsciente y para cuando llegaron al hospital había fallecido.

La vocera no divulgó el nombre del preso ni la causa de defunción.

Afirmó que la instalación permanecerá clausurada mientras el Departamento Correccional de Tennessee realiza la investigación pertinente.

(1) Comentarios

Veritas
Rafael Irizarry

El Vocero, ¿”trancan”?, más tranca fue quien tradujo la noticia al idioma español...

Report Add Reply

