Trump dice que habló de corrupción con presidente de Ucrania

WASHINGTON — El presidente Donald Trump reconoció hoy que habló de corrupción con su homólogo de Ucrania, pero no aclaró si es cierto que le pidió investigar al hijo del ex vice presidente Joe Biden.
En la llamada con el mandatario ucraniano Volodymyr Zelenskiy, el 25 de julio, se habló de que “no queremos que gente nuestra como el vicepresidente Joe Biden y su hijo" contribuyan a la corrupción en Ucrania, dijo Trump.
Una fuente allegada al tema le dijo a la AP que Trump presionó a Zelenskiy a investigar a Hunter Biden, quien trabajó para una compañía de gas ucraniana. La fuente pidió no ser identificada.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.