Trump dice que coronavirus “está muy bajo control” en EEUU
Alex Brandon / AP

El presidente Donald Trump anunció esta noche que el Jefe de gabinete interino de la Casa Blanca, Mick Mulvaney, sería reemplazado por el representante republicano Mark Meadows de Carolina del Norte.

"Me complace anunciar que el congresista Mark Meadows se convertirá en Jefe de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca. Hace mucho que conozco y trabajo con Mark, y la relación es muy buena", tuiteó Trump.

Trump no ofreció detalles sobre el reemplazo.

En otro tuit, Trump agradeció a Mulvaney por haber servido” tan bien" a su administración.

Pendientes a elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta historia.

