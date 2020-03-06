El presidente Donald Trump anunció esta noche que el Jefe de gabinete interino de la Casa Blanca, Mick Mulvaney, sería reemplazado por el representante republicano Mark Meadows de Carolina del Norte.
"Me complace anunciar que el congresista Mark Meadows se convertirá en Jefe de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca. Hace mucho que conozco y trabajo con Mark, y la relación es muy buena", tuiteó Trump.
I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020
Trump no ofreció detalles sobre el reemplazo.
En otro tuit, Trump agradeció a Mulvaney por haber servido” tan bien" a su administración.
....I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020
Pendientes a elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta historia.