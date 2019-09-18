Trump gives California grief - but also takes its money
Evan Vucci / AP

WASHINGTON — El presidente Donald Trump nombró al negociador para la liberación de rehenes Robert O'Brien como su nuevo asesor de seguridad nacional, en reemplazo de John Bolton.

Trump tuiteó hoy que ha "trabajado mucho y duro" con O'Brien y que "hará un gran trabajo".

El anuncio de Trump sobre O'Brien llega una semana después de que expulsara a Bolton del puesto de asesor de seguridad nacional, citando desacuerdos políticos.

Bolton fue el tercer asesor de seguridad nacional de Trump.

