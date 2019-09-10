WASHINGTON — El presidente Donald Trump despidió al asesor de seguridad nacional John Bolton.
Trump tuiteó hoy que le dijo a Bolton anoche que sus servicios ya no eran necesarios en la Casa Blanca. Bolton presentó su renuncia esta mañana, agregó el mandatario.
....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
Trump tuiteó que tenía “fuertes diferencias” con muchas de las sugerencias de Bolton, “así como muchos más en la administración”.
Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.