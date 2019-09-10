Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton
Evan Vucci / AP

WASHINGTON — El presidente Donald Trump despidió al asesor de seguridad nacional John Bolton.

Trump tuiteó hoy que le dijo a Bolton anoche que sus servicios ya no eran necesarios en la Casa Blanca. Bolton presentó su renuncia esta mañana, agregó el mandatario.

Trump tuiteó que tenía “fuertes diferencias” con muchas de las sugerencias de Bolton, “así como muchos más en la administración”.

Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia. 

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.