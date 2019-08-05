Un turista rumano murió en una caída cerca de una cascada en el Parque Nacional Yosemite en California.
Lucian Miu, un turista rumano de 21 años, estaba escalando el miércoles en rocas mojadas debajo de Bridalveil Fall.
Según Fox News, el joven se resbaló en una roca húmeda, cayendo en picada 20 pies más abajo.
Los funcionarios del parque dijeron en una publicación de Instagram que llamaron a los equipos de rescate y trasladaron a Miu del "terreno peligroso" a El Capitan Meadow. Fue transportado a un hospital del área donde fue declarado muerto.
Una caída similar ocurrió el lunes cuando otro excursionista se resbaló y cayó después de ignorar las señales publicadas.
"Solo en los últimos años en Bridalveil Fall, ha habido 23 incidentes documentados en los que los visitantes se resbalaron y se lesionaron, 14 de los cuales involucraron lesiones en la cabeza", se lee en la publicación de Instagram. “Aunque otros pueden estar involucrados en la misma actividad, no perciban la popularidad como un respaldo para su seguridad. Cuando ingresas a estas áreas, no solo te expones a lesiones graves, sino también a tus rescatadores ".
View this post on Instagram
“My foot caught, I started sliding and then tumbling down the rock, and then I fell over the edge...I just thought I might die” –past Bridalveil Fall patient There have been 3 significant incidents, including a fatality, at the base of waterfalls in Yosemite Valley in the past week. Two separate incidents occurred at the base of Bridalveil Fall when the subjects hiked to the viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall and scrambled up the boulder field toward the base of the waterfall, bypassing signs that advise against leaving the trail. According to witnesses in both cases, the subjects slipped off wet boulders and took 20-foot falls near the base of Bridalveil Fall. Responding to 911 calls for help, rescuers donned climbing helmets and approach shoes with sticky rubber soles, scrambled up through the dangerous terrain to the subjects, and provided advanced life support medical care. The park helicopter (H-551) extracted the subjects by short-haul and flew them to El Capitan Meadow, where they were transferred to ambulances. The third incident occurred at the base of Lower Yosemite Fall. The subject slipped off a boulder and fell into Yosemite Creek, at one point becoming trapped underwater between several rocks. The subject was able to escape and bystanders then helped the subject out of the water. Rescuers responded, provided medical care, and carried the subject out by wheeled litter to an awaiting ambulance. Hundreds of visitors scramble in the boulder fields below these waterfalls every day during summer. The boulders have been polished smooth by falling water and are extremely slippery whether dry or wet. Additionally, the height of the boulders varies considerably and the consequences of falling are often underestimated. Over the last few years at Bridalveil Fall alone, there have been 23 documented incidents in which visitors have slipped and injured themselves, 14 of which involved head injuries. Although others may be engaging in the same activity, do not perceive popularity as an endorsement for your safety. When you go into these areas, you’re not only exposing yourself to serious injury, but also your rescuers. Please keep comments respectful.
Las caídas llevaron a los funcionarios del parque a emitir una advertencia a los excursionistas atrevidos: "no perciban la popularidad como un respaldo para su seguridad".
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.