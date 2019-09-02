depresion tropical
>Centro Nacional de Huracanes

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) informó que un sistema que se encuentra a 300 millas de las Islas de Cabo Verde se convertiría en depresión tropical mañana. 

"Lluvia y tronadas asociadas con una baja presión continúa mostrando signos de organización", informó el NHC.

El movimiento del sistema es al noroeste en el Oceáno Atlántico. 

Tiene un 80 por ciento de posibilidad de desarrollo en los próximos dos días y un 90 por ciento en los próximos cinco días.

(1) Comentarios

calicep
CARMEN ABREU

Hay que vigilarlo, estos sistemas hacen todo lo contrario de lo que dicen los meteorólogos.

