El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) informó que un sistema que se encuentra a 300 millas de las Islas de Cabo Verde se convertiría en depresión tropical mañana.
"Lluvia y tronadas asociadas con una baja presión continúa mostrando signos de organización", informó el NHC.
El movimiento del sistema es al noroeste en el Oceáno Atlántico.
Tiene un 80 por ciento de posibilidad de desarrollo en los próximos dos días y un 90 por ciento en los próximos cinco días.
(1) Comentarios
Hay que vigilarlo, estos sistemas hacen todo lo contrario de lo que dicen los meteorólogos.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.