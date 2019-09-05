En pleno pico de la temporada de huracanes se observa mucha actividad ciclónica debido a los tres ciclones tropicales que se encuentran activos de manera simultánea en el océano Atlántico.
Estos sistemas son el huracán Dorian, la tormenta Fernand, y la tormenta Gabrielle.
Asimismo, los meteorólogos se encuentran vigilando una zona de sospecha y dos ondas tropicales.
Saliendo de África, se visualiza un sistema que podría estar acercándose a las Antillas Menores como una onda tropical activa.
