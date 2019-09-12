inundaciones 2.jpg
Brandon Cruz González / EL VOCERO

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM), emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para cuatro municipios de la Isla debido a las fuertes lluvias que afectan la zona. 

La misma está en efecto hasta las 4:45 de la tarde de hoy para los municipios de Morovis, Ciales y Corozal. Mientras que para Carolina está en efecto hasta las 4:30 p.m. 

Según el informe del SNM, se detectaron fuertes aguaceros a través del interior y oeste de Puerto Rico que provocarán inundaciones en las áreas bajo advertencia. 

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.