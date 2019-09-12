El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM), emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para cuatro municipios de la Isla debido a las fuertes lluvias que afectan la zona.
La misma está en efecto hasta las 4:45 de la tarde de hoy para los municipios de Morovis, Ciales y Corozal. Mientras que para Carolina está en efecto hasta las 4:30 p.m.
Según el informe del SNM, se detectaron fuertes aguaceros a través del interior y oeste de Puerto Rico que provocarán inundaciones en las áreas bajo advertencia.
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones. For | Para... Morovis, Ciales & Corozal Until | Hasta… 4:45 PM AST SEP 12. #prwx pic.twitter.com/jip0d2Bmgq— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 12, 2019
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones. For | Para... Carolina Until | Hasta…4 :30 PM AST SEP 12. #prwx pic.twitter.com/dWCgnHlpfv— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 12, 2019
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.