El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología emitió hoy, sábado, una advertencia de inundaciones para cuatro municipios.
La advertencia está vigente hasta las 5:00 de la tarde para los municipios de Cataño, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto.
Aug 24 3:07 PM: Cataño, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto. Flood Advisory until 5 PM. Advertencia de inundaciones hasta las 5 PM. #prwx pic.twitter.com/b45sbLqZNL— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 24, 2019
