Una advertencia de inundaciones está en efecto hasta las 3:30 de la tarde, para los pueblos de San Juan, Aguas Buenas, Caguas y Gurabo.
San Juan, Aguas Buenas, Caguas y Gurabo: Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones. Until | Hasta… 3:30 PM AST AUG 20. #prwx pic.twitter.com/xkfdtiMLVP— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 20, 2019
El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología informó que "aguaceros de moderados a fuertes están afectando el área metro y continuarán por las próximas horas".
Además, recomendaron a la ciudadanía a tener precaución al conducir.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.