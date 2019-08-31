El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM), emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para seis municipios debido a las fuertes lluvias que afectan la región.
La advertencia para los pueblos de Arecibo, Florida y Utuado está vigente hasta las 3:00 de la tarde de hoy.
12:53 PM AST: Florida, Arecibo & Utuado— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 31, 2019
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones.
Until | Hasta… 3:00 PM AST AUG 31.#prwx pic.twitter.com/ojYOUQ52Bq
Mientras que para San Juan, Trujillo Alto y Carolina está vigente hasta las 3:45.
12:53 PM AST: San Juan, Trujillo Alto & Carolina— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 31, 2019
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones.
Until | Hasta… 3:45 PM AST AUG 31.#prwx pic.twitter.com/uSIet1ahIy
Según el informe, las lluvias y tronadas provocarán inundaciones urbanas y de riachuelos en el área bajo advertencia.
