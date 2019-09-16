El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) de EEUU en Puerto Rico informó que la isla estará bajo aguaceros y tronadas por una onda.
Según el SNM, los 78 municipios de la Isla reportarán lluvias y tronadas hasta esta noche, excepto los del área sur del país, donde la intensidad será menor.
La agencia advirtió que las precipitaciones podrían provocar inundaciones urbanas y de riachuelos.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.