El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS, por sus siglas en inglés) emitió esta noche un aviso de inundaciones para Aguada y Aguadilla.
El aviso, para el Río Culebrinas y sus tributarios, está en vigor hasta las 3:30 a.m.
Sept 11 9:29 PM - Aguada & Aguadilla. Flood Warning for Río Culebrinas and its tributaries until 3:30 AM.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 12, 2019
Aviso de Inundaciones para el Río Culebrinas y sus tributarios hasta las 3:30 AM. #prwx pic.twitter.com/2CmxqkmwfU
El pronóstico para la mañana del jueves incluye la posibilidad de aguaceros aislados a través del este de Puerto Rico.
el mississippi pasa por aguadilla wow que gran inundacion vocero deja ya las mentiras
