Inundaciones

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS, por sus siglas en inglés) emitió esta noche un aviso de inundaciones para Aguada y Aguadilla.

El aviso, para el Río Culebrinas y sus tributarios, está en vigor hasta las 3:30 a.m.

El pronóstico para la mañana del jueves incluye la posibilidad de aguaceros aislados a través del este de Puerto Rico.

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

el mississippi pasa por aguadilla wow que gran inundacion vocero deja ya las mentiras

Report Add Reply

