El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS) emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para varios municipios de la Isla debido a los aguaceros que afectan la región.
El aviso para Naranjito y Comerío se extiende hasta las 4:00 de la tarde.
Flood Advisory | Advertencia de Inundaciones...Comerio & Naranjito. Until | Hasta… 4:00 PM AST OCT 4. #prwx pic.twitter.com/msZT1L5u2y— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) October 4, 2019
Según el boletín, estos municipios podrían ver lluvias moderadas a fuertes, ráfagas de viento y aumento súbito a lo largo de riachuelos.
Una advertencia para los municipios de Carolina y Canóvanas estuvo vigente hasta las 3:00 de la tarde. Para Morovis y Corozal, se extendió hasta las 3:30 de la tarde.
